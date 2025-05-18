More than 300 staff members of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023, the agency’s chief said.

“Today, that death toll has surpassed the gruesome milestone of 300,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X on Sunday.

“The vast majority of staff were killed by the Israeli Army with their children & loved ones: whole families wiped out.”

Lazzarini said most of the dead UNRWA staff were health workers and teachers.

“Several were killed in the line of duty while serving their communities,” he added.

“Nothing justifies these killings,” Lazzarini said. “Impunity will lead to more killing. Those responsible must be held accountable.”