A "turning point" in the war between Russia and Ukraine was approaching as NATO's Secretary General prepares to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.

Graham said he expected weapons to flow to Ukraine at a "record level" in the coming days during an appearance on CBS News.

"For months, President Trump has tried to entice (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the peace table ... He's left the door open regarding Russia. That door is about to close," Graham said.

The senator said that he will join other lawmakers for dinner with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday night.

The South Carolina Republican urged to "stay tuned for tomorrow's announcement".

Related TRT Global - NATO’s 5% defence spending goal: A turning point or temporary pledge?

"The idea of America selling weapons to help Ukraine is very much in play," he said.