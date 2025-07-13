WORLD
Weapons will flow to Ukraine at 'record level': US senator
US President Donald Trump appears to be hardening his stance toward Russia after initially seeking diplomatic solutions.
"The idea of America selling weapons to help Ukraine is very much in play," US Senator Lindsey Graham says. / Reuters
July 13, 2025

A "turning point" in the war between Russia and Ukraine was approaching as NATO's Secretary General prepares to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.

Graham said he expected weapons to flow to Ukraine at a "record level" in the coming days during an appearance on CBS News.

"For months, President Trump has tried to entice (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the peace table ... He's left the door open regarding Russia. That door is about to close," Graham said.

The senator said that he will join other lawmakers for dinner with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday night.

The South Carolina Republican urged to "stay tuned for tomorrow's announcement".

"The idea of America selling weapons to help Ukraine is very much in play," he said.

Graham said he and Senator Dick Durbin have secured 85 co-sponsors in the US Senate for congressional sanctions that would provide Trump with "a sledgehammer available ... to go after Putin's economy, and all those countries who prop up the Putin war machine".

The comments came as Trump appears to be hardening his stance toward Moscow after initially seeking diplomatic solutions.

Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that he is "not happy with Putin" and is considering additional sanctions on Russia.

"Putin is not treating human beings right. He's killing too many people, so we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine. I've approved that," Trump said.

He confirmed Monday that the US will send more weapons to Ukraine, telling reporters: "We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves."

SOURCE:AA
