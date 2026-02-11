WORLD
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
The remarks by the Iranian president come as the country marks the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a visit to the shrine of the leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. / Reuters
February 11, 2026

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his country would "not yield to excessive demands" on its nuclear programme, after Tehran resumed talks with the United States.

He also said on Wednesday that Iran was ready for "any verification" of its nuclear programme and insisted it was not seeking an atomic weapon.

Iran and the United States resumed negotiations last week for the first time since the war with Israel last June, which saw the US conduct strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

"Our Iran will not yield in the face of aggression, but we are continuing dialogue with all our strength with neighbouring countries to establish peace and tranquillity in the region," Pezeshkian said.

He was speaking at Azadi Square in the capital, Tehran, to mark the 47th anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

"Our country, Iran, will not yield to their excessive demands," he added.

Iran wants the talks to remain centred purely on its nuclear programme, while the United States also wants Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support for groups in the region to be discussed.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful, though the US and its ally Israel believe it is seeking to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Every year, supporters of Iran's leadership turn out in force to mark the anniversary of the revolution that ousted the US-backed shah in 1979.

At Azadi Square on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent saw a large security presence, bigger than in previous years.

Iran last month saw a nationwide protest movement that sparked a major crackdown, with the United States threatening military action in support of the demonstrators.

SOURCE:AFP
