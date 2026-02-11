Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his country would "not yield to excessive demands" on its nuclear programme, after Tehran resumed talks with the United States.

He also said on Wednesday that Iran was ready for "any verification" of its nuclear programme and insisted it was not seeking an atomic weapon.

Iran and the United States resumed negotiations last week for the first time since the war with Israel last June, which saw the US conduct strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

"Our Iran will not yield in the face of aggression, but we are continuing dialogue with all our strength with neighbouring countries to establish peace and tranquillity in the region," Pezeshkian said.

He was speaking at Azadi Square in the capital, Tehran, to mark the 47th anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

"Our country, Iran, will not yield to their excessive demands," he added.