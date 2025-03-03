Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt urged Syria’s Druze community on Sunday to remain vigilant against Israeli “plots.”

“The free people of Jabal al-Arab must beware of Israel’s schemes in Syria,” the former head of the Progressive Socialist Party said at a news conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Jumblatt warned of a broader effort to destabilise Arab national security and announced plans to visit Syria again to discuss ongoing developments.

“I have requested a meeting with (Syrian President) Ahmed al Sharaa for next week,” he said.

“We place great hope in Syrian Arab figures from all backgrounds to confront Israel's diabolical plan,” he added.

Arab summit

On Saturday, tensions erupted in Jaramana, a densely populated suburb near Damascus that is home to a majority of Druze and Christian minority residents, where militia groups refusing to disarm instigated security unrest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israeli military to prepare to “protect” the area, which they referred to as “Druze.”

Israel’s latest move brought the situation to a new escalation point by Netanyahu's government against Syria’s new administration, which has called for an end to Tel Aviv’s violations of the country’s sovereignty.

“Arab countries will not be spared from destruction and fragmentation. The upcoming Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday must pay attention to this,” said Jumblatt.