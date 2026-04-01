Israel is pressuring US President Donald Trump to launch a “short and powerful” ground offensive in Iran before entering negotiations with Tehran, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Maariv daily said Israel fears Washington may move toward talks with Tehran before fully dismantling its military capabilities, prompting Israeli officials to urge the Trump administration to carry out a “short, high-intensity operation involving ground forces.”

The daily said Israeli officials believe Trump’s mixed statements about ending or escalating the conflict “reflect hesitation over how to proceed” with the war, which entered its fifth week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday the war has passed its midpoint, “in terms of tasks, though not necessarily in terms of time.”

In an interview with US outlet Newsmax on Monday, Netanyahu urged Trump to move beyond public opinion opposing the war.

“I’m not saying politicians should ignore polls—everyone looks at them—but if that’s the only thing guiding your actions, then you’re not a leader, you’re a follower,” he said.

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Two options

Maariv said that while Trump sends mixed signals about possible talks with Iran, Israeli officials believe he is weighing two options: escalation or negotiation.

One option is to escalate the war by targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, including Kharg Island, the country’s oil exports hub, and the South Pars gas field, which Israel has already targeted.

The report said such strikes could last from several days to a week, depending on a deadline Trump has reportedly set for Iran until April 6 to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face large-scale attacks on energy facilities.

“Israel has made clear it will not deploy ground troops to Iran but would strongly support the US military if Washington decides to do so,” Maariv said.

“They will get from us intelligence—precise intelligence—and every possible assistance and more,” the newspaper added, citing an unnamed Israeli security source.

The second option, according to Israeli assessments, is to negotiate an agreement limiting Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities without destroying the remaining military infrastructure.

Maariv cited the same source as saying Netanyahu and his advisers prefer the first option.