Israel is pressuring US President Donald Trump to launch a “short and powerful” ground offensive in Iran before entering negotiations with Tehran, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
Maariv daily said Israel fears Washington may move toward talks with Tehran before fully dismantling its military capabilities, prompting Israeli officials to urge the Trump administration to carry out a “short, high-intensity operation involving ground forces.”
The daily said Israeli officials believe Trump’s mixed statements about ending or escalating the conflict “reflect hesitation over how to proceed” with the war, which entered its fifth week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday the war has passed its midpoint, “in terms of tasks, though not necessarily in terms of time.”
In an interview with US outlet Newsmax on Monday, Netanyahu urged Trump to move beyond public opinion opposing the war.
“I’m not saying politicians should ignore polls—everyone looks at them—but if that’s the only thing guiding your actions, then you’re not a leader, you’re a follower,” he said.
Two options
Maariv said that while Trump sends mixed signals about possible talks with Iran, Israeli officials believe he is weighing two options: escalation or negotiation.
One option is to escalate the war by targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, including Kharg Island, the country’s oil exports hub, and the South Pars gas field, which Israel has already targeted.
The report said such strikes could last from several days to a week, depending on a deadline Trump has reportedly set for Iran until April 6 to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face large-scale attacks on energy facilities.
“Israel has made clear it will not deploy ground troops to Iran but would strongly support the US military if Washington decides to do so,” Maariv said.
“They will get from us intelligence—precise intelligence—and every possible assistance and more,” the newspaper added, citing an unnamed Israeli security source.
The second option, according to Israeli assessments, is to negotiate an agreement limiting Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities without destroying the remaining military infrastructure.
Maariv cited the same source as saying Netanyahu and his advisers prefer the first option.
“Reaching an agreement with the Iranians now would be a clear Iranian victory,” the source said, adding it could help the regime survive and potentially include sanctions relief and reconstruction assistance.
Strategic gains
The report said that while Netanyahu’s government has not abandoned hopes of toppling Iran’s government, other officials and commentators acknowledge that government change during wartime “is nearly impossible,” as civilians are unlikely to protest under heavy US and Israeli bombardment.
Instead, Israel aims to weaken the Iranian government to the point where it cannot recover, encouraging future mass protests, the report said, adding that Israel is using this argument to persuade Washington to continue the war.
To that end, the report said, Israel has intensified strikes on strategic industries, including steel production, recently targeting two major steel plants in Khuzestan near Ahvaz and Mobarakeh in Isfahan, while refraining, at Trump’s request, from striking Iran’s oil and gas sector.
“Attacks have destroyed between 3 percent and 4 percent of Iran’s GDP, significantly undermining its ability to recover,” an unnamed senior Israeli intelligence official said.
“These facilities produce essential construction materials, and the longer the attacks continue, the more time and external support Iran will need to rebuild,” the official added.
The report added that Israel is also considering broader regional strategic gains from the war.
It cited an unnamed senior Israeli diplomatic official as saying that “Iran’s neighbours are keen to end the war without toppling the regime.”
“We are coordinating with them,” he added, without naming the countries.
“These countries are exerting strong pressure on Washington not to stop halfway,” the source said, warning they fear facing “a more radical, wounded, and vengeful Iran” if the conflict ends prematurely.
The US and Israel have maintained an air offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.