Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries, both on land and underwater, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at the International Archaeology Symposium in Ankara.

Since 2002, Erdogan said, the country has secured the return of 13,291 historical artefacts to their homeland.

“Our experts will first explore every inch of our country, then every place the Turk has ever set foot, meticulously recording our cultural heritage,” he added.

The symposium, held at the presidential complex, brings together more than 250 scholars, including 29 international experts.

Among them, 33 academics, 17 from abroad, are scheduled to present research.