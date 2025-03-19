WORLD
Bangladesh nabs leader of Rohingya armed group on criminal charges
Police say the group’s members are involved in criminal activities such as killings, kidnappings, and smuggling within the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh police say ARSA’s activities extend beyond insurgent operations. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 19, 2025

Bangladesh authorities have arrested the leader of a Rohingya armed group, Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, on charges of murder, illegal entry, sabotage and militant activities, police said on Wednesday.

Ataullah, the leader of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), and 10 others were arrested on Tuesday during a raid in Narayanganj district, near Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

Bangladesh police said the group’s activities extend beyond insurgent operations, with ARSA members allegedly involved in criminal activities such as killings, kidnappings, and smuggling within the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh — home to more than a million Rohingya Muslims, the world’s largest refugee settlement.

The group’s presence in the refugee camps has also led to violent infighting, with dozens of deaths resulting from clashes between ARSA members and rival factions.

ARSA is also suspected to be behind the 2021 murder of Mohib Ullah, a prominent Rohingya leader who advocated for the return of refugees to Myanmar.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
