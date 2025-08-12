Less than a week after demanding his resignation, President Donald Trump is now calling the career of Intel's CEO an “amazing story.”

Shares of Intel, which slid last week after CEO Lip-Bu Tan came under fire from the US president, bounced higher before the opening bell on Tuesday.

The attack from Trump came after Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary expressing concern over Tan’s investments and ties to semiconductor firms that are reportedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army.

Cotton asked Intel if Tan had divested from the companies to eliminate any potential conflict of interest.

Trump said on the Truth Social platform Thursday that, “The CEO of Intel is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

Tan was named Intel CEO in March and it is unclear if he has divested his interests in the chip companies.

Tan said in a message to employees that there was misinformation circulating about his past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems and said that he'd “always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards.”