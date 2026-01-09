Türkiye says it is closely monitoring the situation in Syria, with priority given to the country’s political unity, territorial integrity and centralised state structure, according to information provided to TRT World by Turkish security sources.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) is focused on limiting the impact of border-area conflicts on Türkiye, closely tracking potential migration movements from within Syria, and helping ensure the safety of civilians in the region, according to the sources.

“Recent clashes in Aleppo, particularly in the neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh and Beni Zaid, where the Kurdish population is concentrated, between the Syrian army and YPG elements are being assessed within this context,” the sources said.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Security sources reported that violence broke out after the YPG failed to honour a March 10 agreement with the Syrian government. The group’s actions, seen as undermining reconciliation efforts, raised fears of escalating regional instability.

YPG terrorists have killed at least eight civilians and displaced tens of thousands of people amid the latest violence in Aleppo.

The Syrian government had for an extended period pursued a non-violent solution, security sources stressed, making multiple proposals to the YPG and keeping dialogue channels open.

“However, the YPG rejected these proposals and adopted a maximalist stance, seeking to gain time,” sources said.

Related TRT World - Fidan calls on YPG to support unified Syria as Aleppo violence escalates

Establishing control in fighting areas

The Syrian army has seized control of the Ashrafiyeh and Beni Zaid neighbourhoods after fighting, sources added, while military operations continue in Sheikh Maqsoud.

The Syrian army has declared a unilateral ceasefire in Aleppo’s conflict zones, offering the YPG a path to withdraw east of the Euphrates River, preventing further clashes.