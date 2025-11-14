China has summoned Japan's ambassador for a rebuke over the premier's comments about Taiwan, Beijing said, as Tokyo insisted its position on the self-ruled island was unchanged.

But as the diplomatic spat escalated, Japan's foreign ministry said it summoned Beijing's ambassador on Friday after a Chinese consul called to "cut off" Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's neck in a now-removed online post.

Last week, Takaichi told parliament that armed attacks on Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, could warrant sending troops to the island under "collective self-defence".

If an emergency in Taiwan entails "battleships and the use of force, then that could constitute a situation threatening the survival (of Japan), any way you slice it", she said.

Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to seize control of Taiwan.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned on Thursday the Japanese ambassador, Kenji Kanasugi, according to a statement published on Beijing's foreign ministry website.

It said Sun made "serious demarches over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks regarding China".

"If anyone dares to interfere with China's unification cause in any form, China will surely strike back hard," the statement said.

Hours later, Tokyo said it summoned Beijing's ambassador, Wu Jianghao, and “strongly protested against the extremely inappropriate statements" made by Beijing's consul general in Osaka, Xue Jian.

The foreign ministry urged Wu to ensure "the Chinese side takes appropriate measures", it added.

Xue had threatened in a social media post to "cut off that dirty neck without a second of hesitation".

He did not name Takaichi but quoted a news article about her remarks.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday that the now-deleted post was "highly inappropriate".