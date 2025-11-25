King Philippe of Belgium has expressed concern over Brussels' growing trash problem during a visit to Schaerbeek, and called for a joint effort to tackle it.

Tuesday’s visit coincided with a day marked by strikes, illegal dumping, and abandoned household waste, which left the streets of the capital littered. The king's attention to the issue underscores the urgency of addressing waste management challenges in Brussels.

"The king has made it very clear that he is concerned," Jonathan De Jonck, co-founder of Bruxelles (Pou)belle, a citizen collective, told Bruzz, a Flemish-language news portal.

"He is not only the head of state, but he also lives in Brussels and, like everyone else, is confronted with rubbish on the streets. He considers cleanliness a basic requirement for a respectful society, and we can only applaud that," he added.

During the visit, King Philippe took a short walk with local officials from the cleanliness department and participated in a roundtable discussion with citizens, professionals, and waste management activists, including members of Bruxelles (Pou)belle.