UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres marked the 30th anniversary of the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, calling for global vigilance and action in the face of rising "hate speech, denial, and division."

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica - the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War," Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

"In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were systematically murdered. Thousands of women, children, and older persons were forcibly displaced, their lives forever shattered. The intention was the elimination of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica."

Guterres said the day serves as more than remembrance, and noted: "This day is not only a moment of reflection. It is a call to vigilance and action."

"At a time when hate speech, denial and division are gaining ground, we must stand firm for truth and justice," he said, stressing the need to "detect early warning signs and respond before violence takes hold."

He also added: "We must respect international law, defend human rights, uphold the dignity of every individual, and invest in reconciliation and peace."