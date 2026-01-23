TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek says gross reserves have increased by approximately $107 billion to $205.2 billion.
(FILE) "Strengthening macro-financial stability makes our economy more resilient to shocks," says Turkish finance minister. / AA
January 23, 2026

The Turkish Central Bank's official international reserves exceeded the $200 billion threshold for the first time as of January 16, according to figures released on Thursday.

Reserves surged 4.6 percent, or $9.1 billion to $205.2 billion from the previous week's $196.1 billion, said the bank.

Foreign currency reserves, in convertible foreign currencies, rose 6.7 percent to $76.4 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves, including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped, climbed 3.7 percent to $121 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights decreased 0.2 percent to $7.7 billion.

Türkiye's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek stated that thanks to the programme implemented, gross reserves increased by approximately $107 billion to $205.2 billion.

"Excluding swaps, the increase in net reserves was $139.3 billion. We have achieved reserve adequacy according to international standards," Simsek wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

At the same time, he said Türkiye is completing the exit process from the $143 billion contingent liability, which resulted in a total improvement in the foreign exchange position exceeding $280 billion.

"Strengthening macro-financial stability significantly contributes to a decrease in our risk premium and makes our economy more resilient to shocks," added Simsek.

SOURCE:AA
