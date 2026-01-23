The Turkish Central Bank's official international reserves exceeded the $200 billion threshold for the first time as of January 16, according to figures released on Thursday.

Reserves surged 4.6 percent, or $9.1 billion to $205.2 billion from the previous week's $196.1 billion, said the bank.

Foreign currency reserves, in convertible foreign currencies, rose 6.7 percent to $76.4 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves, including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped, climbed 3.7 percent to $121 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights decreased 0.2 percent to $7.7 billion.