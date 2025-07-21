WORLD
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
Three countries, which buy around 80 percent of Russia’s oil, will be punished soon for helping Russian President Putin in his ongoing war in Ukraine, US Senator warns.
July 21, 2025

US Senator Lindsey Graham said China, India, and Brazil would soon face consequences due to their continued oil purchases from Russia.

"Putin, your turn is coming. You know, Donald Trump is the Scottie Scheffler of American politics and foreign diplomacy, and he's about to put a whooping on your a**," Graham, an ally of President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Sunday.

Graham said that three countries, which buy around 80 percent of Russia’s oil, will be punished soon for helping Russian President Vladimir Putin in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"What's going to happen here is that Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil: China, India and Brazil. Those three countries buy about 80 percent of cheap Russian oil. That's what keeps Putin's war machine going.

"Trump's going to put 100 percent tariff on all those countries, punishing them for helping Putin," he added.

The three countries would soon be forced to make an economic choice, Graham said.

"China, India and Brazil, they're about to face a choice between the American economy or helping Putin. And I think they're going to come pick the American economy," he added.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, after meeting with Trump last week at the White House, warned countries such as Brazil, China, and India that they could be hit by secondary US sanctions if they maintain trade with Russia.

Rutte called on the leaders of those nations to use their influence on Putin for peace talks, saying: “This might hit you very hard."

"So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way," Rutte added.

SOURCE:AA
