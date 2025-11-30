Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has granted a promotion to an officer whose unit “carried out a cold-blooded execution” of two unarmed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, local media reported on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir informed the commander of the unit that he would advance him to deputy commissioner, Haaretz reported, noting that the decision came one day after a video showed unit members firing on two Palestinians who raised their hands.

The minister, who leads the far-right Jewish Power Party, visited the unit’s base to personally notify the commander, identified as “K”, about the promotion, the paper added.

The report described the move as “unusual” because unit commanders in the police typically hold a lower rank.

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian men on Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that the two men were killed in the shooting, identifying them as 26-year-old Montasir Abdullah and 37-year-old Yusuf Asasa.

Palestinian authorities accused Israeli forces of carrying out a cold-blooded execution of two young men.



Full backing

Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, later issued a statement giving his "full backing" to the military and the police unit that was involved in the gruesome shooting.