Oil prices jumped and global stocks fell on Monday as investors reacted to a deepening Middle East conflict, with fears mounting that the war could widen and disrupt critical energy routes.

Crude prices climbed more than three percent at one point, with Brent nearing $117 a barrel, as the entry of Yemen’s Houthi rebels into the conflict heightened concerns about regional spillover.

The group said it launched missiles and drones at targets in Israel, raising alarms about the security of key shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Brent crude is on course for a 60 percent gain in March that would outpace the monthly jump that followed Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Related TRT World - Trump hints at seizing Iran's oil, eyes Kharg Island as US forces move in — report

Energy routes under threat

The risk of disruption has intensified around the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for global oil flows—and the Bab al-Mandeb, which carries a significant share of global trade.

Saudi Arabia has already rerouted some oil shipments to avoid the Hormuz chokepoint, where tensions with Iran remain high.

Markets rattled by escalation fears