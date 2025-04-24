US President Donald Trump has struck back at Harvard University as a "threat" to democracy after the prestigious university filed a lawsuit against him.

"Harvard is an Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution, as are numerous others, with students being accepted from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"The place is a Liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom and spew fake ANGER AND HATE. It is truly horrific!"

His remarks came after Harvard sued the Trump administration on Monday, following the federal government's cancellation of more than $2 billion in funding for the elite school.

Harvard President Alan Garber said Wednesday that the school will "not compromise" on its rights with the Trump administration.

"Now, since our filings began, they act like they are all ‘American Apple Pie.’ Harvard is a threat to Democracy, with a lawyer, who represents me, who should therefore be forced to resign, imme diately, or be fired.

"He’s not that good, anyway, and I hope that my very big and beautiful company, now run by my sons, gets rid of him ASAP!" said Trump.

Related TRT Global - Trump hits Harvard with $2.2B funding freeze over its rejection of his demands

Private equity for sale

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Harvard University's endowment is in advanced talks to sell private equity fund interests totalling about $1 billion amid financial uncertainty and President Donald Trump's threats to cut federal funding.

Harvard Management Company, which oversees the largest endowment in US higher education, is being advised by Jefferies Financial Group to sell the portfolio to private equity firm Lexington Partners, the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.