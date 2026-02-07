Syria and Saudi Arabia signed on Saturday a series of mega strategic agreements in Damascus covering aviation, telecommunications, infrastructure and real estate, SANA state news agency reported.

The ceremony was held at the People’s Palace and attended by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority, said the parties gathered to sign several “strategic agreements” in vital sectors that directly affect citizens’ lives.

The deals aim to strengthen telecommunications infrastructure, develop digital connectivity systems and shape a new phase of partnership based on mutual trust and respect, he added.

Major investments

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia stands alongside Syria and supports its path toward recovery, growth and stability. He announced the launch of work to establish the Elaf Fund for investment in major projects and the activation of banking transfer channels between the two countries.

He said an agreement would also be signed for the Silk Link project, describing it as one of Syria’s largest digital infrastructure projects and potentially among the biggest globally.