BIZTECH
2 min read
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
Restoring access to SWIFT would boost trade by cutting import costs, supporting exports, and bringing in foreign currency, the Syrian central bank governor says.
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
The move is also expected to improve anti-money laundering mechanisms and reduce reliance on informal financial systems for cross-border transactions. / AP
June 9, 2025

Syria will be fully reconnected to the SWIFT international payment system "in a matter of weeks" after more than a decade of sanctions, central bank governor Abdelkader Husrieh told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday.

Husrieh explained that restoring access to SWIFT would boost international trade by lowering import expenses, supporting exports, and attracting foreign currency — a critical need for the war-torn economy.

The move is also expected to improve anti-money laundering mechanisms and reduce reliance on informal financial systems for cross-border transactions.

He emphasised a shift toward formalising financial flows, noting that all foreign trade will now be channelled through licensed banks rather than through unregulated money changers, who previously charged high fees — sometimes up to 40 cents on the dollar.

Syrian banks, including the central bank, have already been issued SWIFT codes, with the final hurdle being the resumption of transfer processing by correspondent banks.

To further encourage foreign investment, Husrieh said state-backed guarantees will support both public and private banking institutions.

Plans are underway to create a new government entity tasked with protecting private bank deposits, complementing the existing state support for public banks.

RECOMMENDED

Looking ahead, the central bank aims to move away from the tight control characteristic of previous financial policies.

Husrieh outlined a broader agenda for reform, including loosening regulations, recapitalising banks, and restoring their primary function as intermediaries between households and the business sector.

Syria also hopes to reposition itself as a financial hub, especially as reconstruction and infrastructure development attract foreign direct investment.

“While we’ve come a long way, there’s still much to do,” Husrieh noted.

RelatedTRT Global - EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria, citing support for political transition and recovery

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria