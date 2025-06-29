US chipmaker Nvidia has hired two prominent artificial intelligence (AI) experts from China as the company continues to expand its research talent pool, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

Zhu Banghua and Jiao Jiantao, both graduates of China’s Tsinghua University, announced on social media they have joined Nvidia, sharing photos with company founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Zhu, who holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Tsinghua and recently completed a PhD in electrical engineering and computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, joined Nvidia as a principal research scientist, according to a post on X.

Jiao, who earned a PhD in electrical, electronics and communications engineering from Stanford University after graduating from Tsinghua, said on LinkedIn he joined Nvidia to “help push the frontier of artificial general intelligence and artificial super intelligence.”