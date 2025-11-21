Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders have arrived for a historic first Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, scheduled for November 22-23.

Erdogan landed at the OR Tambo International Airport, where he was received by South Africa’s Human Settlements Minister Thembisile Simelane, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pretoria Kezban Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgec, and other officials.

The president is accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Spokesperson Omer Celik, as well as other senior officials.

During the summit to be held at the Johannesburg Expo Center, Erdogan is expected to participate in two sessions on Saturday, hold bilateral meetings with several leaders, and attend a dinner in honour of heads of state and government.

US, South Africa tensions