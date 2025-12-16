The United States said it was designating Colombia's largest drug-trafficking gang, Clan del Golfo, as terrorists, just as the group engaged in talks with the country's leftist government.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States was designating Clan del Golfo as a foreign terrorist organisation and specially designated global terrorists - making any US support for them a crime.

"The United States will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation and stop the campaigns of violence and terror committed by international cartels and transnational criminal organisations," Rubio said in a statement.

"We are committed to denying funding and resources to these terrorists."

Shipping cocaine to the US

The Clan del Golfo has origins in right-wing paramilitary organisations. It is responsible for shipping hundreds of tons of cocaine annually to the United States and Europe, according to Colombian military intelligence.