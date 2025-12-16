WORLD
US adds Colombia's Clan del Golfo to terrorist list
The move comes as President Donald Trump's administration carries out strikes at sea against purported drug traffickers on boats around Venezuela.
The Trump administration targeted Petro with personal US sanctions, while Rubio publicly described him as a “lunatic.” / Reuters
December 16, 2025

The United States said it was designating Colombia's largest drug-trafficking gang, Clan del Golfo, as terrorists, just as the group engaged in talks with the country's leftist government.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States was designating Clan del Golfo as a foreign terrorist organisation and specially designated global terrorists - making any US support for them a crime.

"The United States will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation and stop the campaigns of violence and terror committed by international cartels and transnational criminal organisations," Rubio said in a statement.

"We are committed to denying funding and resources to these terrorists."

Shipping cocaine to the US

The Clan del Golfo has origins in right-wing paramilitary organisations. It is responsible for shipping hundreds of tons of cocaine annually to the United States and Europe, according to Colombian military intelligence.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the US ally's first leftist leader, has sought to negotiate with armed groups since his election in 2022.

His government and Clan del Golfo held new talks earlier this month in Qatar in which they agreed to further negotiations.

The Trump administration has sought to weaken Petro, including by slapping US sanctions on him personally. Rubio has publicly called Petro a "lunatic."

Petro earlier this year became a rare foreign leader to defy Trump openly on his key goal of deporting migrants.

