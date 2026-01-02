WORLD
Türkiye and seven other states press Israel to lift restrictions on Gaza aid
The joint statement comes amid Israel’s decision to cancel the licences of 37 international aid organisations operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank
Palestinians rush towards World Food Programme aid trucks in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, on October 15 2025. / AP
January 2, 2026

Türkiye and seven other countries have called on Israel to lift restrictions on the entry of essential supplies as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, citing severe and unstable weather, including heavy rains and storms, as a major aggravating factor.

In a joint statement on Friday, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian suffering, warning that adverse weather conditions have compounded existing aid restrictions and critical shortages of life-saving supplies.

“The ministers highlighted that the severe weather has laid bare the fragility of existing humanitarian conditions, particularly for almost 1.9 million people and displaced families living in inadequate shelters,” said the statement shared by the Turkish foreign ministry.

The ministers praised the efforts of UN agencies, particularly UNRWA, as well as international humanitarian organisations, for continuing to provide aid under what they described as extremely difficult and complex conditions.

They demanded that Israel ensure that the UN and international NGOs operate in Gaza and the occupied West Bank "in a sustained, predictable and unrestricted manner," citing their vital role in the humanitarian response, and stressed that “Any attempt to impede their ability to operate is unacceptable.”

They also reaffirmed “their full support for UNSCR 2803 and President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan and their intention to contribute to the successful implementation thereof,” with the aim of sustaining the ceasefire, ending the war in Gaza, securing a dignified life for the Palestinian people, and advancing a credible path towards Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli rights organisations slam Tel Aviv's ban on aid groups

The statement stressed the urgent need to immediately scale up early recovery efforts, including durable shelter to protect civilians from severe winter conditions.

The ministers urged the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and pressure Israel to lift restrictions on essential supplies, while calling for the immediate and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid through the UN, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and hospitals, and the opening of the Rafah crossing in line with Trump’s plan.

