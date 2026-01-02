Türkiye and seven other countries have called on Israel to lift restrictions on the entry of essential supplies as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, citing severe and unstable weather, including heavy rains and storms, as a major aggravating factor.

In a joint statement on Friday, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian suffering, warning that adverse weather conditions have compounded existing aid restrictions and critical shortages of life-saving supplies.

“The ministers highlighted that the severe weather has laid bare the fragility of existing humanitarian conditions, particularly for almost 1.9 million people and displaced families living in inadequate shelters,” said the statement shared by the Turkish foreign ministry.

The ministers praised the efforts of UN agencies, particularly UNRWA, as well as international humanitarian organisations, for continuing to provide aid under what they described as extremely difficult and complex conditions.