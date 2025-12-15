Türkiye on Monday condemned a drone attack on a UN base in Sudan that killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured eight others.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in this heinous attack, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasised the importance of preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and reiterated “strong support for the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts in the country.”

The attack came as the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues unabated. The fighting since April 2023 has killed thousands, displaced millions and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The Sudanese army blamed the attack on the RSF. There was no immediate comment from the rebel group.