Türkiye on Monday condemned a drone attack on a UN base in Sudan that killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured eight others.
“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in this heinous attack, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry emphasised the importance of preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and reiterated “strong support for the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts in the country.”
The attack came as the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues unabated. The fighting since April 2023 has killed thousands, displaced millions and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
The Sudanese army blamed the attack on the RSF. There was no immediate comment from the rebel group.
The peacekeepers were part of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), deployed in the disputed oil-rich border region administered by Sudan and the neighbouring nation of South Sudan.
Last week, South Sudan announced that it had reached a three-party agreement with the Sudanese army and RSF to place security at the Heglig oilfield—located in West Kordofan near the border between the two countries—under the control of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).
The agreement grants the SSPDF “primary security responsibility” for the oil installations in Heglig.
The UNISFA mission mandate was renewed last month.