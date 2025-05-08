Mental health advocates have long warned about the impact of social media on adolescents’ self-image, with platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok profiting by exploiting the insecurity of vulnerable users, particularly minors.

In March, those concerns deepened when former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams accused the company in her tell-all book of knowingly tracking accounts of teenage girls who had deleted selfies and then targeting them with beauty ads.

Wynn-Williams, a New Zealand-born lawyer and diplomat who served as Facebook’s public policy director between 2011 and 2017, reveals in her book Careless People that exploiting adolescent insecurity was not a glitch but a feature, with emotional profiling and real-time behavioural cues used to deliver appearance-focused ads at moments of self-doubt.

According to Wynn-Williams, Facebook identified when adolescent girls removed photos of themselves and interpreted the deletion as a signal of low self-esteem, triggering the delivery of beauty-related advertising.

"To me, this type of surveillance and monetisation of young teens’ sense of worthlessness feels like a concrete step toward the dystopian future Facebook’s critics had long warned of," Wynn-Williams writes in her book.

Wynn-Williams has also lodged a 78-page complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The book has become a New York Times best-seller and continues to sell strongly in the United Kingdom, despite legal efforts by Meta to prevent its distribution.

Allegations expand