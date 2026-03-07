WORLD
Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block kills multiple people
Poland says it was scrambling military planes in response to the attack.
Rescuers work at the site of the apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv. / Reuters
12 hours ago

Russian strikes killed at least six people across Ukraine early Saturday, authorities said, revising an earlier toll of five dead.

The bodies of five people were found in the rubble of an attack on an apartment block in the Kharkiv region, while one person was killed in the Dnipro region.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier that rescuers had found the bodies of three people in the rubble of the residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Ten people were wounded in the attack, including two boys aged six and 11, and a 17-year-old girl, regional military chief Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram.

He said rescuers were searching for up to 10 other people, including a child, who were feared trapped under the rubble of the five-story building, which was "practically destroyed" in the strikes.

NATO member Poland said it was scrambling military planes in response to the attack.

"Due to missile attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, military aviation has begun operating in our airspace," the Operational Command of the Armed Forces posted on X.

Ukraine issued a nationwide air alert.

In the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, Mayor Galyna Minaeva said two people were wounded in an "enemy drone attack" on a house.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
