Russian strikes killed at least six people across Ukraine early Saturday, authorities said, revising an earlier toll of five dead.

The bodies of five people were found in the rubble of an attack on an apartment block in the Kharkiv region, while one person was killed in the Dnipro region.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier that rescuers had found the bodies of three people in the rubble of the residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Ten people were wounded in the attack, including two boys aged six and 11, and a 17-year-old girl, regional military chief Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram.

He said rescuers were searching for up to 10 other people, including a child, who were feared trapped under the rubble of the five-story building, which was "practically destroyed" in the strikes.