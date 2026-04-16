President Donald Trump said that the United States and Iran were "very close" to a peace deal and that he would consider going to Pakistan to sign an agreement.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at the White House, Trump added that Tehran had agreed to hand over its store of enriched uranium, as the two countries mull further talks in Islamabad.

"We're very close to making a deal with Iran," Trump said as he left to board his helicopter for a trip to Las Vegas.

"We had to make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon... They've totally agreed to that. They've agreed to almost everything, so maybe if they can get to the table, there's a difference."

Asked if he might travel to Pakistan to sign an agreement, Trump added: I might go, yeah. If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go."

Another round in Pakistan