North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Kim Jong-un says the ruling party congress will unveil next-stage plans to strengthen its offensive capabilities.
[File] North Korea’s expanding weapons tests continue to raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula. / Reuters
January 28, 2026

North Korea has confirmed the test-firing of a large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system, as leader Kim Jong-un vowed to further bolster the country’s nuclear war deterrent and offensive strike capabilities.

State news agency KCNA said on Wednesday that the test was carried out on Tuesday by the Missile Administration of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to verify the performance of a launcher upgraded with new technology. Kim personally oversaw the firing, accompanied by senior officials.

Four rockets were launched during the test, hitting a target in waters about 358 kilometres from the launch site, KCNA reported.

“Great significance”

Kim said the test had “great significance” for improving the effectiveness of North Korea’s strategic deterrent, claiming recent upgrades had maximized the system’s strike power.

“I am sure that no other country would acquire such technology or possess such capability in a few years at least,” Kim said, adding that the results would pose a serious threat to forces seeking military confrontation with Pyongyang.

He also said an upcoming Congress of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea would lay out next-stage plans to further strengthen the nation’s nuclear war deterrent, reaffirming that building reliable offensive capabilities remains a central pillar of party policy.

The report came after Japan and South Korea said on Tuesday that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the East Sea, in what they described as the regime’s second missile launches this month.

North Korea’s expanding weapons tests continue to raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula and draw condemnation from the United States and its allies.

