A Burkina Faso court has opened an investigation into social media posts calling for the "extermination" of the Fulani people, an ethnic group regularly stigmatised in the Sahel.

Ouagadougou high court public prosecutor Blaise Bazie said in a statement late Thursday that authorities were probing individuals publishing or sharing calls "for the extermination of people belonging to an ethnic group" on Facebook.

He said some social media users were posting "on the grounds that these people are the terrorists who are causing grief" in the country.

Although the prosecutor did not name the ethnic group targeted, most of the posts concerned the Fulani community.