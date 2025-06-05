German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said he was "extremely satisfied" with his meeting with US President Donald Trump, which had laid the foundation for good talks at upcoming G7 and NATO summits.

"I'm returning with the feeling that I’ve found in the American president someone I can speak with very well on a personal level," he said on Thursday following this meeting with Trump at the Oval Office.

"We have a lot in common, even in the different career paths we’ve taken between politics. That creates a certain bond."

Earlier, Merz came through his encounter with Trump relatively unscathed – despite differences over Ukraine as the US president said it might be better to let Moscow and Kiev fight it out like children.

A month into his job, Merz unleashed a charm offensive on the 78-year-old Trump, presenting him with a framed copy of the birth certificate of his grandfather Frederick, who was born in Germany in 1869.

Merz also hailed Trump as being the "key person in the world" when it came to ending the Ukraine war, saying the US leader could "really do that now by putting pressure on Russia."

It was a backhanded way of urging Trump to overcome his aversion to putting sanctions on Russia over launching its military campaign in Ukraine, as the more than three-year-old war grinds on.

The polite meeting showed that the conservative German leader had done his homework as he sought to avoid ambushes like those that Trump unleashed on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and South Africa's president.

But they did not see eye to eye on everything.

'Fighting in a park'

Trump – who spoke to Russian leader Vladimir Putin a day earlier – said it might be better to let the two sides fight it out, comparing the war that has left thousands dead and swathes of Ukraine in ruins to a children's brawl.

"Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy. They hate each other, and they're fighting in a park, and you try and pull them apart," Trump told reporters.

"Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while."

Trump said, however, that he had urged Putin not to retaliate after Ukraine launched daring drone attacks on its airbases, destroying several nuclear-capable bombers.

"I said 'don't do it,'" Trump told reporters, adding that Putin had told him he had no choice but to respond and it was "not going to be pretty."