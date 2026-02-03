The talks in Riyadh covered regional crises, defence, energy, trade and investment, alongside concrete agreements aimed at boosting long-term collaboration.

Officials on both sides framed the visit as part of a broader reset, with ambitions extending beyond bilateral ties to regional stability and reconstruction efforts.



Türkiye–Saudi ties set for an upgrade

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Türkiye is determined to elevate relations to a “higher level” through concrete steps across multiple sectors.

The meeting reflected growing political alignment. Four agreements signed during the visit underlined the shift towards a more structured and forward-looking partnership. Turkish officials said further deals between ministries and business organisations are expected to follow.

Energy and defence take centre stage

Renewable energy and the defence industry emerged as core pillars of cooperation, reflecting shared strategic priorities.

A major agreement includes the development of solar energy projects in Türkiye with a capacity of 5,000 megawatts. Defence cooperation is also accelerating, particularly in procurement and joint production. These areas point to long-term collaboration tied to technology transfer and industrial capacity-building.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have also signed a renewable energy investment agreement worth around $2 billion, covering large-scale solar and wind power projects in Türkiye.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the intergovernmental deal aims for Saudi companies to build renewable power plants with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts. The first phase will see 2,000 MW of solar projects developed in the central Turkish provinces of Sivas and Karaman.

Bayraktar described the projects as among the most significant foreign direct investments in Türkiye’s energy sector, to be fully financed through external funding with support from international financial institutions.



Ambitious trade and investment goals

Both sides set a short-term target of $10 billion in bilateral trade, with a longer-term goal of $30 billion.