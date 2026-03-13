Israel has killed at least 31 people and wounded scores of others since early Friday across Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) and witnesses, as Tel Aviv pushes Lebanon deeper into the raging US-Israeli war on Iran.

At least eight people were killed and nine others wounded on Friday when an Israeli strike targeted a residential building in the eastern outskirts of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

In the nearby village of Irkey, Mohammad Taqi buried his four daughters, aged six to 13, who were killed in an Israeli attack on Thursday along with five relatives.

"The Israeli enemy says every day that it is targeting infrastructure," he told AFP news agency at the funeral, his head wrapped in a white bandage and his face covered in wounds.

"Is this the infrastructure? Have you seen it?" he asked, gesturing to his daughters' bodies.

"I've lost four daughters. I don't have any others. Zainab, Zahra, Malika and Yasmina," he said, adding that he had also lost his parents, brother, nephew and brother-in-law in the same Israeli strike.

In the town of Qleileh in the Tyre district, rescue teams recovered two bodies from the rubble of a collapsed building that was struck at dawn, while search operations continue for additional missing persons.

On the road between the towns of Kfartabnit and Arnoun in the Nabatieh district, one person was killed after an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle he was riding. Another person was killed in the town of Yater in the Bint Jbeil district following an Israeli airstrike on the area.

In the central Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential apartment in the town of Bar Elias, killing the two sons of a local official from the Islamic Group, identified as Youssef al-Dahouk, and injuring him along with two others.

Israeli warplanes also launched extensive airstrikes targeting areas in the Hermel district, according to local reports.

In the capital, Beirut, one person was killed when an Israeli strike targeted a car in the Jnah area of the city’s southern suburbs.

In the town of Shebaa in the Hasbaya district of southern Lebanon, Mahmoud Akrama Nassif and Hadi Mohammed Kanaan were killed in an Israeli drone attack targeting them on the outskirts of the town.

In Sidon, casualties were also reported after an Israeli strike hit a residential building in the city’s eastern outskirts, though authorities have not announced a final toll.

Sheikh Hassan Ghandoor was also killed after an Israeli strike targeted his home in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.