The US military has announced that the entire crew of six was killed when an aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq - an incident it said was not caused by "hostile fire."

"All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased," US Central Command said in a social media post.

"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," said the military command, which is responsible for US forces in the Middle East.

The KC-135 aircraft went down in western Iraq at approximately 2 pm US Eastern Time (1800GMT) on Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Mideast and parts of Asia, said earlier.