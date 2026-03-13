The US military has announced that the entire crew of six was killed when an aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq - an incident it said was not caused by "hostile fire."
"All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased," US Central Command said in a social media post.
"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," said the military command, which is responsible for US forces in the Middle East.
The KC-135 aircraft went down in western Iraq at approximately 2 pm US Eastern Time (1800GMT) on Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Mideast and parts of Asia, said earlier.
The identities of the service members are being withheld until at least 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, the statement added.
The military said the circumstances of the incident are being investigated. However, the statement claimed that the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.
Earlier in the day, Iranian state TV, citing a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported that the aircraft was struck by missiles fired by “resistance factions,” causing it to crash.
The spokesperson said the aircraft belonged to the US military and that all the crew members were killed, according to the report.
CENTCOM earlier said two aircraft were involved in the incident, with one refuelling aircraft going down in western Iraq while a second tanker landed safely.