Israeli military officials have admitted that they fired on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid at distribution points in Gaza, including with artillery shells, even when the civilians posed no threat to the forces, according to a report by Haaretz newspaper.

The admission followed a Friday report by the Israeli newspaper, which cited testimonies from soldiers and officers saying they were instructed to open fire on starving civilians gathered near aid centres.

Unnamed officials in the Israeli army’s Southern Command acknowledged “that civilians had been killed due to ‘inaccurate and uncalculated’ artillery fire,” according to the report.

They confirmed that “in the most serious incident involving shelling of civilians, between 30 and 40 people were targeted—some killed, others wounded to varying degrees.”

“The shelling was aimed at maintaining order at food distribution sites,” they added.

Despite the repeated deadly attacks on starving civilians, the officials asserted that the army has since shifted to “other methods.”

Since May 27, Israel and the US have implemented a limited aid distribution plan in Gaza, bypassing the oversight of the UN and international agencies.

Israeli forces have been firing on Palestinians waiting in line for food, effectively forcing civilians to choose between starvation and the risk of being shot.

At the same time, Israel has kept Gaza’s border crossings tightly sealed since March 2, allowing only a few dozen trucks to enter, while aid organisations estimate the territory needs at least 500 trucks daily to meet basic needs.

Southern Command officials also told Haaretz there is “no famine” in Gaza and claimed that “the population is generally satisfied with the food distribution process.”

However, they acknowledged that “much of the food brought in via aid convoys has been looted by clans” due to what they described as “Hamas' lack of control over large parts of Gaza.”

They added that the Israeli army “does not act against those looting the convoys,” saying: “Its responsibility lies in securing the entry of aid into Gaza, not its delivery to distribution points.”

Israeli soldiers revealed Friday that they have been deliberately firing on unarmed Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza, following direct orders from their commanders, according to Haaretz.