Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Wednesday to discuss expanding economic collaboration and regional strategic cooperation, the Turkish Finance Ministry has said.



Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan also attended the meeting and took place in what officials described as a “constructive atmosphere.” Both delegations reaffirmed the shared political will of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump to advance multidimensional relations between the two NATO allies.

Focus on trade, investment, and energy

Talks centered on enhancing cooperation across key sectors such as investment, trade, transportation, and energy. Simsek specifically underscored the importance of lifting current restrictions that hinder bilateral cooperation in the defence industry — a sensitive but crucial area in deepening ties.