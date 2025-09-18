US chip giant Nvidia will invest $5 billion in semiconductor maker Intel for joint development projects, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the accord, the two companies said they will develop custom data centre and PC products, as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom fuels intense demand for high-performance chips like those made by Nvidia.

Nvidia's chips, known as GPUs are in hot demand from tech giants building data centres for AI applications.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in Thursday's statement that the deal marks "a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing".

The statement said Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel common stock at a purchase price of $23.28 per share.

The investment is subject to closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals, according to the two companies.

Related TRT World - Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China

China bars its tech companies from buying Nvidia's AI chips

In a separate development, China has barred its technology companies from buying Nvidia's AI chips in what appears to be part of Beijing's efforts to strengthen its domestic semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on US technology, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) instructed companies this week, including ByteDance and Alibaba, to stop testing and ordering Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D, a chip designed specifically for China, after US export restrictions prevented the sale of more powerful models.

However, Beijing has yet to issue an official statement confirming a ban on the purchase of tech giant Nvidia's AI chips.

Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the reported decision to ban his company's chips, CNBC reported.