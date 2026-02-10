BIZTECH
1 min read
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
All sub-sectors saw positive figures in December on a monthly basis.
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Türkiye's industrial production was up month-on-month in December 2025. / AA
February 10, 2026

Türkiye's industrial production posted a monthly increase of 1.2 percent in December 2025, while it declined on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Tuesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that all sub-sectors saw increases on a monthly basis, while the highest increase was seen in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 1.3 percent, and the manufacturing index rose by 1 percent month-on-month in December.

RECOMMENDED

On a yearly basis, the mining and quarrying index increased by 1.9 percent, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index went up by 2.4 percent, but the manufacturing index decreased by 2.7 percent.

RelatedTRT World - How Türkiye turned a global economic squeeze into record exports
SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands