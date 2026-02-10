Türkiye's industrial production posted a monthly increase of 1.2 percent in December 2025, while it declined on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Tuesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that all sub-sectors saw increases on a monthly basis, while the highest increase was seen in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 1.3 percent, and the manufacturing index rose by 1 percent month-on-month in December.