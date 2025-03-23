Marib, Yemen - Siraj Jamal Omar Al-Qasimi was just 22 when he left Ethiopia, chasing a dream of a better life across the sea. He imagined Yemen as a brief stopover on the way to Saudi Arabia. But instead of an open road to opportunity, he was stranded, like thousands of others, in a land suffering from war and economic collapse.



But in the harshest of places, Al-Qasimi has found something unexpected: compassion.



"Yemen is a good country, with mercy and goodness," Qasimi tells TRT World. He’s now in his third Ramadan here, far from home but not forgotten.



Each evening during the holy month, as the sun dips behind the dust-choked hills of Marib, refugees and Yemenis gather for mercy tables — communal iftar meals where the spirit of giving transcends desperation. Dates, rice, water, and bread are shared between people who have almost nothing.

Qasimi works part-time at a local radio station and restaurant — a rare fortune in a place where most refugees struggle daily just to eat. “Some people find food, some don’t. Some work one day, then nothing the next,” he says.

According to the UNHCR , Yemen hosts more than 71,500 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Somalia (65.6 percent) and Ethiopia (24.5 percent), while women and children account for around 60 percent of this vulnerable population.



In the northeastern governorate of Marib alone, nearly 37,000 African migrants live in makeshift shelters or overcrowded camps. Many fled violence and poverty at home, only to find themselves caught in another storm – Yemen’s unrelenting conflict and economic collapse, with 19.5 million Yemenis requiring humanitarian aid.

Since the April 2022 UN-brokered truce between Saudi-backed coalition forces and the Iran-aligned Houthis, open warfare has paused—but peace remains elusive.



The truce became ever more fragile after the Houthis stepped up attacks on Israel-linked ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, in retaliation for Israel’s war on Gaza.



Last week, more than 50 people were killed in US strikes on northern Yemen, as tensions flared anew. For refugees already stranded, the path forward — or back — has all but disappeared.



"The road back is difficult. There is no open path, by sea or land. Wars and closed borders make it impossible," he says.

Ramadan in a foreign land

Maher Farhan Hussein, another Ethiopian refugee, is experiencing his first Ramadan in Yemen. It is marked by hunger, but also grace.



"At iftar, we find help at mosques,” he tells TRT World. “But suhoor is harder—sometimes we have nothing. Some of us fast without the essential pre-dawn meal to give us strength. But even if food is scarce, we pray for those who help us. The people of Yemen share what little they have with us."

For Hussein, like many others, survival now depends on a fragile network of charity — from locals, mosques, and aid organisations doing their best, with far too little.