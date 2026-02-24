Russia has warned that any move by the United States to resume nuclear testing could trigger a global chain reaction, deepening tensions among the world’s major powers and jeopardising arms-control efforts.

Speaking before the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Russian ambassador Gennady Gatilov cautioned on Tuesday that Washington abandoning its testing moratorium would set off a dangerous “domino effect,” placing responsibility for the fallout squarely on the White House.

The warning follows statements by US officials suggesting President Donald Trump remains open to restarting nuclear tests — something the country has not done since 1992 — in response to alleged covert activity by China and Russia.

‘Equal basis’ in nuclear testing?

Speaking last week at the Hudson Institute, senior arms-control official Christopher Yeaw said the United States would return to testing on an “equal basis,” arguing that Washington must respond to what it views as a new testing standard set by its rivals.