Washington, DC — Canadians will vote on Monday to elect a government capable of addressing domestic issues and navigating the challenges posed by US tariffs and threats of annexation from US President Donald Trump.

Amid a global trade war, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (Liberal) and his rival Pierre Poilievre (Conservative) have proposed major reforms to stimulate economic growth, fix local issues and fight back against policies of Trump, who has indirectly galvanised the Canadian voters.

Polls indicate the Liberals are likely to secure the most seats, though the competition is becoming more intense.

"I think Canadians are being forced to decide between the (Liberal Party), which really let them down financially, and the alternative party (The Conservative Party), being so focused on war, weapons manufacturing and privatisation (Americanisation) of healthcare and basically all things that set Canadians apart from Americans," Dunia Hamou, who is originally from Ontario but lives in California, tells TRT World.

Hamou, who works in a pharmaceutical firm, recently mailed her vote for Liberals because she believes Conservatives do not have the "best interest of Canadians at heart."

"They care about capitalism, imperialism and weapons manufacturing, which combines the two. This has been made violently clear over the past year and a half, supporting funding for the genocide in Gaza as much as they could."

She states that housing and education are also key factors in the election.

Immigration, housing, and economy

A record 7.3 million Canadians have already cast their votes in advance polling. More voters are expected at the polls on April 28, spurred by interest in the election due to Trump's trade policies.

Trevor Franklin, 59, a rehab worker from British Columbia, voted Green under Elizabeth May for "strategic reasons": to help Carney win.

Franklin, a past voter for former PM Justin Trudeau, plans to support the Liberals again, fearing healthcare could suffer under Conservative leadership.

Franklin, who operates three recovery homes for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction, says Conservatives "tend to cut those (healthcare) programmes quickly, and the Liberals are much easier to work with."

He shares a personal story about a motorcycle accident years ago, where he broke two bones but incurred no out-of-pocket expenses.

"I was in the hospital for two weeks and it never, never cost me a dime," he says. "I went to over 1000 rehab appointments in two years, never cost me a dime, all paid for by us collectively as Canadians, and I think a just society, that's the way it should be."

Franklin asserts that immigration — one of the major issues raised by campaigners — significantly drives up house prices in Canada and believes Carney can rein in irregular immigration while making it sure that immigrants and refugees are still welcomed.

"They (Conservatives) would be like the (US) Republicans and say nobody comes here anymore. Done. Whereas I don't think that's a compassionate way to treat immigration," he adds.

Robert Copeland, a 60-year-old equipment sales worker in Ontario, tells TRT World he voted for Carney, calling him an "economic genius."

"I think he's led other countries, including ours, to great things, and I think he's the man to keep us in the right spot in the right lane and get us past these next four disastrous years of Donald Trump," Copeland says.

He says his primary concern is foreign policy, especially regarding the US.

Unlike Liberal voters, Conservative supporters prioritise economic issues, believing that resolving these will address most other problems.

"I've already voted Conservative, not because I expect them to win in my riding, which votes around 65 percent Liberal and is represented by an 83-year-old MP who’s been in office since the 1990s. My vote is symbolic and a protest to the status quo," Patrick Gervais, a 41-year-old lawyer from Ottawa, tells TRT World.

"We need a change in Ottawa: smaller government, less red tape, and a serious reckoning with our fiscal reality. The Liberals have doubled the federal debt in just a decade," he says.