Tensions between Donald Trump and Elon Musk exploded into public view, as the US president said he was “very disappointed” by his billionaire former aide’s criticisms and Musk hit back in real time on social media.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters on Thursday in the Oval Office after Musk slammed his tax and spending mega-bill as an “abomination”.

He also threatened to take away the tech tycoon's government contracts.

"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave," Trump later said on his Truth Social platform. "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts."

Related TRT Global - Elon Musk condemns Trump's bill on tax, spending

The world’s richest man responded by live-tweeting on his X social media platform as Trump spoke on television, saying that the Republican would not have won the 2024 election without him and slamming him for “ingratitude”.

In an extraordinary rant as visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sat mutely beside him, 78-year-old Trump unloaded on SpaceX and Tesla boss Musk in his first comments on the issue.

“I’m very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here... All of a sudden, he had a problem,” Trump said when asked about Musk.