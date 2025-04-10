In an unprecedented move, Palestinian resistance group Hamas made a legal filing in London on April 9, seeking its removal from the UK list of proscribed terror groups.

Formally known as the Islamic Resistance Movement, the group has governed the Israeli-occupied Gaza since 2007. Its biggest act of defiance came on October 7, 2023, when it led an incursion into Israel in retaliation against the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

In the following year and a half, Israel bombed Gaza to smithereens, killing over 50,000 people , nearly one-third of whom were under the age of 18.

Hamas’s application to the UK Home Secretary under the Terrorism Act 2000 seeks to legitimise its role as a resistance movement engaged in a struggle for self-determination and liberation.

The ‘armed wing’ of Hamas – the Qassam Brigades – had been on the list of proscribed entities since March 2001. But the entirety of Hamas was added to the list on November 26, 2021, by the then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Proscription automatically creates several criminal offences in relation to an outlawed group, including being a member, wearing or publishing its symbols or insignia, expressing or inviting support for it, and organising meetings in support of it.

Dr Mousa Abu Marzouk, the Doha-based head of International Relations and Legal Office of the Political Bureau of Hamas, made the application. He was one of the founders of the movement in 1987 and has held various senior positions in the movement since then.

“Hamas does not and never has posed a threat to Britain, despite the latter’s ongoing complicity in the genocide of our people. It is perhaps out of colonial guilt that Britain fears that one day, those it oppresses will strike back against the sponsors of the Zionist entity,” he said in a witness statement, which is part of the legal filing.

“Hamas is not a terrorist group… We also look outwards to draw inspiration from the glorious tradition of all those peoples and groups who have resisted colonialism, occupation and imperialism in the name of justice, dignity, and human equality,” Marzouk said.

He added that the British government’s decision to proscribe Hamas is not only unjust but also symptomatic of its unwavering support for Zionism and apartheid in Palestine for over a century.

Hamas is a sanctioned organisation, which means it is prohibited to make financial transactions, even in exchange for goods or services, without a licence from the treasury department. As such, no lawyer and expert witness involved in the application process has received any payment for their services or expenses from Hamas or any third party.

In the legal filing, Hamas does not deny that its actions fall within the wide definition of ‘terrorism’ under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000.

Instead, it notes that the same definition also covers all groups and organisations around the world that use violence to achieve political objectives, including the Israeli armed forces, the Ukrainian army and indeed the British armed forces.

“Of course, not all such groups are proscribed as ultimately that is a question of discretion for the Secretary of State.”

The filing includes two witness statements by Marzouk. The first statement provides an explanation of Hamas’s history and views on its relationship with Britain, anti-Semitism, Zionism, resistance and a future political settlement.