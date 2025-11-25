Most Germans oppose their government's military support for Israel, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

The representative survey commissioned by Korber Stiftung found that 82 percent of Germans rejected their country's military support to Israel for its brutal war in Gaza. Only 15 percent expressed support.

Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) said the German government should exert stronger diplomatic pressure on Israel.

The survey also revealed a fundamental shift in how Germans view their historical obligations, with 60 percent rejecting the notion that Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its history and the Holocaust. Just 38 percent supported this traditional stance.

The Forsa polling institute conducted the representative survey between September 15 and 26, interviewing more than 1,500 Germans. It was the latest in a series of polls in recent months revealing a widening gap between the government's position and German public opinion on the Middle East conflict.

Strong supporter of Israel