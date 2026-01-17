Israel continued its violations of Syria’s sovereignty, advancing into the Yarmouk Basin area in the countryside of Daraa province in the country's south.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said on Saturday that Israeli occupation forces carried out the incursion into the vicinity of the villages of Maariya and Abdeen in Yarmouk Basin, western countryside of Daraa.

The agency quoted the mayor of Maariya and Abdeen villages, Muwaffaq Mahmoud, as saying that 20 soldiers, three Hilux vehicles, and a military jeep, was stationed in the area between the two villages from 6 am (0300 GMT) to 8 am local time, and then withdrew.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.