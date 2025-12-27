The United States has expressed concern over recent developments in southeastern Yemen, urging restraint and continued diplomacy as Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces expand their control.

"The United States is concerned by recent events in southeastern Yemen," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

"We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution."

Rubio thanked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their diplomatic leadership, saying Washington remains supportive of efforts aimed at advancing shared security interests in Yemen.

Situation in eastern Yemen