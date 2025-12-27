The United States has expressed concern over recent developments in southeastern Yemen, urging restraint and continued diplomacy as Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces expand their control.
"The United States is concerned by recent events in southeastern Yemen," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.
"We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution."
Rubio thanked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their diplomatic leadership, saying Washington remains supportive of efforts aimed at advancing shared security interests in Yemen.
Situation in eastern Yemen
Since December 3, STC forces have taken control of parts of Yemen’s eastern Hadramout province following clashes with the Hadramout Tribes Alliance and government-aligned First Military Region forces.
Four days later, STC fighters expanded their presence into the neighbouring eastern province of Mahra, which had previously remained under government authority.
In response to the developments, a joint Saudi-Emirati military team was dispatched to the southern city of Aden to coordinate arrangements with the STC.
The goal, according to officials, is to ensure that STC forces return to their previous positions outside Hadramout and Mahra.
The takeover has triggered growing local and regional calls for the STC to withdraw from the two provinces, which together account for nearly half of Yemen’s territory, covering about 555,000 square kilometres.