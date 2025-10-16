The military chief of Yemen's Houthis has been killed in an Israeli attack, the group said, threatening revenge.
Major General Mohammed al Ghamari died in "honourable battle against the Israeli enemy,” a Houthi statement said on Thursday, without giving further details about the date of the Israeli attack that resulted in the Houthi military chief’s death.
His death was announced days into a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza, during which Israel also bombed Yemen several times.
Houthis said that they had carried out 758 attacks against Israel since November 2023, since the outbreak of the Israel’s Gaza war.
Al Ghamari died alongside "companions" and his 13-year-old son, the Houthi statement said, without giving the date of the attack.
"The rounds of conflict with the enemy have not ended, and the Zionist enemy (Israel) will receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed," it said.
The Houthis' general staff headquarters was attacked by Israel in late September, Israel's military said at the time.
But Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X on Thursday that Ghamari "died of his wounds" after a strike in late August that killed the Houthi prime minister and half his cabinet.
Houthis also said that the prime minister of their government was killed in an Israeli air strike on the capital Sanaa on August 28.
Al Ghamari also made a statement after the Israeli strike in August, vowing that Israel's attacks on Yemen's capital of Sanaa "will not go unpunished".