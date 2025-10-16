The military chief of Yemen's Houthis has been killed in an Israeli attack, the group said, threatening revenge.

Major General Mohammed al Ghamari died in "honourable battle against the Israeli enemy,” a Houthi statement said on Thursday, without giving further details about the date of the Israeli attack that resulted in the Houthi military chief’s death.

His death was announced days into a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza, during which Israel also bombed Yemen several times.

Houthis said that they had carried out 758 attacks against Israel since November 2023, since the outbreak of the Israel’s Gaza war.

Al Ghamari died alongside "companions" and his 13-year-old son, the Houthi statement said, without giving the date of the attack.

"The rounds of conflict with the enemy have not ended, and the Zionist enemy (Israel) will receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed," it said.