China respects all parties resolving economic and trade differences with the United States through consultation on an equal footing, but it will firmly oppose any party striking a deal at China's expense, its Commerce Ministry said.

China "will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner" if any country sought such deals, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday, addressing news about the Trump administration preparing to pressure other countries to limit trade with China in exchange for tariff exemptions from the United States.

"The United States has abused tariffs on all trading partners under the banner of so-called 'equivalence', while also forcing all parties to start so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' negotiations with them," the spokesperson said, warning that any compromise would not be respected.

China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests, and is willing to strengthen solidarity with all parties, the ministry said.

While the rest of the world has been slapped with a blanket 10 percent tariff, China faces levies of up to 145 percent on many products. Beijing has responded with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

Related TRT Global - China says will no longer pay attention to US' 'tariff numbers game'

'Right the wrongs'