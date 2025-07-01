WORLD
2 min read
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Suspected militants storm paramilitary force office in southwestern Balochistan province, says official.
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in KP and Balochistan provinces in recent years. / Reuters
July 1, 2025

At least five people, including two cops and as many suspected militants, were killed in separate attacks in southwest and northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said.

Heavily armed gunmen stormed a paramilitary forces’ office in the remote Mastung district of southwestern Balochistan province, killing a teenager and injuring seven others, Shahid Rind, a provincial government spokesperson, said in a statement.

Two terrorists were killed while another three were injured in an intense fire exchange with the security forces, Rind added, saying the “Indian-backed terrorists” were involved in the latest attack.

New Delhi was yet to respond to the accusation by the Pakistani officials.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan blames India for 'orchestrating' KPK terror attack, New Delhi denies

Terrorism surge

Islamabad accuses longtime rival India of being involved in militancy in Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, a charge the latter denies.

RECOMMENDED

In another incident, two traffic police personnel were ambushed by unknown assailants in the restive Lakki Marwat district of KP.

The cops were on their way on a motorbike when they were targeted in a nearby village, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks. However, suspected Baloch separatists and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella of several militant groups operating in Pakistan, have long been targeting security forces and citizens in the two provinces.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in KP and Balochistan provinces in recent years.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes