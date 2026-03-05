Ukraine and Russia have freed 200 prisoners of war each, the first part of an exchange that will see them swap 500 people each in total, officials said.

The two sides agreed to the exchange during talks in Geneva last month, both sides said on Thursday.

Prisoner of war swaps are one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring countries.

"Today, 200 Ukrainian families received the most-awaited message, their loved ones are coming home," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

Video shared by Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets showed the servicemen leaving buses, wrapped in Ukrainian flags and shouting "Glory to Ukraine!", as well as embracing those who came to welcome them.

Among those freed in the exchange were Ukrainian soldiers captured in 2022, including those who fought in the three-month-long siege of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, said Lubinets.

The Russian defence ministry published footage showing its soldiers boarding a bus and cheering while draped in Russian flags.