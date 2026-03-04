The US Senate is set to vote on a resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's authority to continue military strikes on Iran, in the first congressional test of support for a war launched without explicit approval from lawmakers.

The bipartisan measure, introduced by Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Rand Paul, would require the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress authorises the campaign.

The vote on Wednesday comes five days into a rapidly expanding conflict that has already killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior figures in Tehran, while US troops have died in Iranian strikes and a drone attacks on US bases and consulates in the Gulf.

Democrats argue Trump unconstitutionally bypassed Congress when he ordered the air offensive and say the administration has offered shifting explanations for the war.

"Let me say it this way, there was no presentation of any evidence in that room...that suggested that the US faced any imminent threat from Iran," Kaine said after a classified briefing from administration officials.

Republicans have largely rallied behind their leader, though some have signaled their support could erode if the war expands or drags on.

"Roadside bombs coming out of Iran have maimed and killed hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans," Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's top loyalists in the Senate and a longtime advocate of confronting Iran, posted on X.

'Knocked out'

For the resolution to pass, Democrats would need at least four additional Republicans to join Paul if every senator votes. At least one Democrat, Pennsylvania centrist John Fetterman, has already said he will oppose it.

Others, such as Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, strongly oppose the war. “The constitution conferred the power to declare or initiate war to Congress for a reason, to make war less likely,” Paul said.